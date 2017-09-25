Sereno responds to impeachment complaint 

The camp of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on Monday submitted her reply to the impeachment complaint accusing her of corruption, betrayal of public trust, and culpable violations of the Constitution.

Lawyer Justin Mendoza went to the House of Representatives Secretary General’s office and filed Sereno’s written response belying allegations of her supposed extravagant lifestyle in buying a Toyota Land Cruiser using public funds, her alleged failure to disclose in her Statement of Assets and Liabilities Networth exorbitant lawyers’ fees, among others.

Sereno stands accused of betrayal of public trust for her “strongly-worded but misplaced reply” on President Rodrigo Duterte’s narcolist implicating judges in the drug trade, urging the magistrates not to surrender to police without an arrest warrant.

She is also accused of “prevent(ing) the Justices of the Court of Appeals to do a courtesy call on President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.”

The impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon was earlier found sufficient in form and substance by the House of Representatives justice committee.

A second impeachment complaint accusing Sereno of bypassing the en banc in the creation of new offices was junked by the panel due to a verification defect.

She earned the ire of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez when she supposedly cautioned Court of Appeals justices not to attend a House probe on the Ilocos Norte provincial government’s allegedly anomalous use of tobacco funds that implicated Governor Imee Marcos.

The justices were called to explain why they should not be cited for contempt for granting a writ of habeas corpus to the six provincial government officials detained at the House. /cbb

