Sunday, September 24, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions

Retired cop and son killed in Bataan

newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Retired cop and son killed in Bataan

/ 06:04 PM September 24, 2017

OLONGAPO CITY — A retired police officer and his son were attacked and killed by unidentified assailants on Sunday afternoon near a cockpit in Mariveles town in Bataan province.

Two gunmen shot retired Supt. Napoleon Cauyan, former chief of the Police Traffic Management Group in Central Luzon, and his son, identified only as “Napnap,” in Barangay Balon Anito at 2:30 p.m., said Supt. Crizalde Conde, Mariveles chief of police.

Citing witnesses’ accounts, Conde said the gunmen fled in a car. –Allan Macatuno and Greg Refraccion

ADVERTISEMENT

/atm

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Napoleon Cauyan, retired cop killed
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved