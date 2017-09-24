Retired cop and son killed in Bataan

OLONGAPO CITY — A retired police officer and his son were attacked and killed by unidentified assailants on Sunday afternoon near a cockpit in Mariveles town in Bataan province.

Two gunmen shot retired Supt. Napoleon Cauyan, former chief of the Police Traffic Management Group in Central Luzon, and his son, identified only as “Napnap,” in Barangay Balon Anito at 2:30 p.m., said Supt. Crizalde Conde, Mariveles chief of police.

Citing witnesses’ accounts, Conde said the gunmen fled in a car. –Allan Macatuno and Greg Refraccion

