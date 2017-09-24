House OKs new district for Southern Leyte

The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading the measure splitting the lone district of Southern Leyte into two legislative districts.

House Bill No. 6331, or “An Act Providing for the Reapportionment of the Province of Southern Leyte into Two Legislative Districts,” gained the approval of 200 lawmakers during the House’s Wednesday plenary session. No negative votes or abstentions were cast.

The bill authored by Rep. Roger Mercado cited the “enormous strain on the lone congressional office’s capability to serve its constituents” as the province’s population more than doubled since its creation in 1960.

Mercado said a congressional district is designed to serve a population of 250,000. As of the 2015 census, the province registered a population of 421,750.

“The two congressional districts can surely improve the services that it can offer to its constituents,” he said in the explanatory note.

If enacted, the 1st district will compose the capital city of Maasin and other municipalities in the western half of the province up to Bontoc town. The 2nd district will be formed by the eastern half of the province beginning from Sogod town. /je