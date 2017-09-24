Drug matrix shows links between criminals, terrorists — Abella

Malacañang said on Sunday the release of the Lanao del Sur drug matrix underscored the “ties behind illegal drugs and criminal and terrorist activities.”

On Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte showed reporters the “Lanao del Sur (LDS) Drug Trade Linked Diagram” with the names of and connections among drug personalities who are allegedly funding the Islamic State (ISIS)-inspired Maute terrorists in Marawi City.

READ: New Duterte matrix shows Maute drug links

ADVERTISEMENT

“Local politicians in Mindanao adversely affected by the government’s campaign against illegal drugs have financed the Daesh-inspired Maute Group, whose attempt to undermine our sovereignty resulted in the rebellion in Marawi,” Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Abella said the information gave more reason for the government forces to destroy the drug apparatus to protect Filipinos and secure communities.

“It is therefore imperative that we destroy the drug apparatus not only to protect the Filipino family and the youth of the country but also to secure our communities,” he said.

Government troops control Masiu Bridge

Abella, meanwhile, lauded government troops for retaking the Masiu bridge, which, he said, was significant in ending the rebellion in Marawi City.

“Government troops’ control of the Masiu Bridge is a significant development in our goal of ending the rebellion in Marawi,” Abella said.

The Masiu bridge is closest to Lake Lanao and is a possible escape route of the remaining terrorist rebels still holed up in the main battle area, he said.

“Government troops are now in the final push and despite the enemy’s continued resistance, our recent successes would hopefully lead to the eventual liberation of the entire city and pave the way back to normalcy,” Abella added. /cbb

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM