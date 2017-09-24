Sunday, September 24, 2017
Bilibid on lockdown after gangs clash

/ 11:19 AM September 24, 2017

A guard stands by the gate of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in this file photo. INQUIRER PHOTO / JOAN BONDOC

The Maximum Security Compound of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) is on lockdown following two incidents that left six people hurt, including one who is in a coma.

A source privy to the incident said the commotion started Thursday morning inside Dorm 13-C Quadrant 3 when a member of the Sputnik group was caught stealing from a Batang Cebu member.

The source said the thief was hit with a hammer and was comatose.

The following day, Sputnik group members retaliated with a sumpak, a homemade gun, wounding five people.

All dormitories have been locked and visitation rights suspended, the source said.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II in a text message confirmed the incident but refused to give further details.

“I am still waiting for the official report,” Aguirre said. /cbb

TAGS: Batang Cebu, Gangs, NBP, New Bilibid Prison, news, Sputnik, Sumpak
