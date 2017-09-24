Bilibid on lockdown after gangs clash

The Maximum Security Compound of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) is on lockdown following two incidents that left six people hurt, including one who is in a coma.

A source privy to the incident said the commotion started Thursday morning inside Dorm 13-C Quadrant 3 when a member of the Sputnik group was caught stealing from a Batang Cebu member.

The source said the thief was hit with a hammer and was comatose.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following day, Sputnik group members retaliated with a sumpak, a homemade gun, wounding five people.

All dormitories have been locked and visitation rights suspended, the source said.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II in a text message confirmed the incident but refused to give further details.

“I am still waiting for the official report,” Aguirre said. /cbb