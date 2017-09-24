Sunday, September 24, 2017
Conservative theologians accuse pope of spreading heresy

06:17 AM September 24, 2017
Pope Francis closes the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 marking the end of the Jubilee of Mercy. (Tiziana Fabi/pool photo via AP)

VATICAN CITY — Several dozen tradition-minded Roman Catholic theologians, priests and academics have formally accused Pope Francis of spreading heresy with his 2016 opening to divorced and civilly remarried Catholics.

In a 25-page letter delivered to Francis last month and provided Saturday to The Associated Press, the 62 signatories issued a “filial correction” to the pope — a measure they said hadn’t been employed since the 14th century.

The letter accuses Francis of propagating seven heretical positions concerning marriage, moral life and the sacraments with his 2016 document “The Joy of Love” and subsequent “acts, words and omissions.”

The initiative follows another formal act by four tradition-minded cardinals who wrote Francis last year asking him to clarify a series of “doubts” they had about his 2016 text.

Francis has not responded to either initiative. /cbb

