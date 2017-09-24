Palace wants Salalima to shed more light on DICT corruption

Malacañang suggested on Saturday that Rodolfo Salalima reveal more about the corruption that led him to resign as secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Salalima told department employees that he was leaving his post due to corruption and interference, and also spoke of pressure he was getting. He did not provide details about these.

“Good governance being the North Star of the Duterte administration, Mr. Salalima may want to shed light on certain incidents in the department he once headed,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said.

‘Delicadeza’

On Friday, Abella said Salalima decided to leave the DICT out of “delicadeza,” citing his previous ties with an IT company.

“So, it is to avoid, I think, being misconstrued, and I think he submitted his resignation,” Abella said in a press briefing.

Asked why Salalima resigned only recently after more than a year in government, Abella said, “Maybe he was enlightened recently.”

Salalima, a schoolmate of President Rodrigo Duterte and the first secretary of the newly formed DICT, is a veteran in the telecommunication industry.

He had been the chief legal counsel and senior advisor to Globe Telecoms.