2 quakes recorded near Batangas and Occidental Mindoro
Two earthquakes, both of tectonic origin, struck at about the same time, at 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) – a magnitude 4.9 quake 11 km off Calatagan in Batangas and a magnitude 56 quake 67 km west of Paluan in Occidental Mindoro.
As of this posting, there are no reports of damage or injuries.
/atm
