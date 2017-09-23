Saturday, September 23, 2017
2 quakes recorded near Batangas and Occidental Mindoro

/ 10:30 PM September 23, 2017
5.6 quake of Occidental Mindoro - 23 Sept 2017

Location of a magnitude 5.6 quake that hit near Paluan in Occidental Mindoro on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Image from Phivolcs)

Two earthquakes, both of tectonic origin, struck at about the same time, at 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) – a magnitude 4.9 quake 11 km off Calatagan in Batangas and a magnitude 56 quake 67 km west of Paluan in Occidental Mindoro.

As of this posting, there are no reports of damage or injuries.

/atm

4.9 quake off Batangas

Location of a magnitude 4.9 quake that hit near Calatagan in Batangas on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Image from Phivolcs)

TAGS: Calatagan earthquake, Paluan earthquake, Phivolcs
