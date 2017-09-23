2 quakes recorded near Batangas and Occidental Mindoro

Two earthquakes, both of tectonic origin, struck at about the same time, at 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) – a magnitude 4.9 quake 11 km off Calatagan in Batangas and a magnitude 56 quake 67 km west of Paluan in Occidental Mindoro.

As of this posting, there are no reports of damage or injuries.

/atm