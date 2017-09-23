Saturday, September 23, 2017
Security beefed up in Lanao del Sur town after attack on Army post

/ 08:40 PM September 23, 2017
Bayang town in Lanao del Sur

Bayang town is across Lake Lanao from Marawi City (Image from Google Maps)

ILIGAN CITY – The military said Saturday it has beefed up security measures in Bayang, Lanao del Sur after five to seven men in black shirts fired automatic rifles and grenades at the detachment of Bravo Company of the Army’s 65th Infantry Battalion on Wednesday.

No one was harmed. But Col. Romeo Brawner, the deputy commander of Joint Task Force Marawi, said they were not taking the incident lightly.

On Aug. 22, a military base in Marantao town, also in Lanao del Sur, was also attacked by suspected Maute Group members.

The military believes the Marantao attack is an attempt by the Maute Group to bring the hostilities to other areas of Lanao del Sur. –Divina Suson

