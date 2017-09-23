Palace defends Cabinet execs’ right to privacy on portions of SALN

Malacañang on Saturday defended its decision to redact or obscure portions of the Cabinet members’ Statement of Assets, Liability, and Net Worth (SALN), saying that it was in line with the Data Privacy Act (DPA).

“While we uphold the principle of transparency and accountability in public service, those working in the government, such as members of the Cabinet, still have the right to privacy,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Abella said that it was the data protection officers’ obligation to redact items in the SALN to protect the right to privacy of all state workers, including cabinet members, consistent with global data protection regulations.

“There are some who may use the sensitive personal information and other data contained in the SALNs to harass people or commit fraud. We therefore consider security concerns as valid issues,” he added.

The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) earlier reported that the Office of the President had redacted several information on the Cabinet members’ SALN, including the exact location of real properties, the acquisition costs and amounts of real and personal properties, the business addresses of business interests and financial connections, among others.

The move totally defeated the purpose of having the SALN and could be in violation of the SALN Law, the report pointed out. /jpv