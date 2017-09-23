Duterte bares updated matrix of drug personalities

DAVAO CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday showed to reporters here a matrix, which showed the names and connections between drug personalities in Lanao del Sur and other areas.

“Well anyway, I have something for you tonight. I’ll just pass it on to — Listahan ng… ‘yung paano. That’s for public consumption already. ‘Yung how they operated the drug campaign in Marawi and the entire of Mindanao,” Duterte said at a Malacañang-sponsored gathering of journalists here.

He said the operation of the group and others linked to it was the reason “I said Mindanao and the Visayas almost fell into the hands of narco-state.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Luzon remains a volatile area,” Duterte said.

He said the matrix was the product of “intelligence for the last three months or two.”

He said it was drawn after government forces “were able to penetrate the…insides of the, the entrails of the city (Marawi).”

Duterte said those in the matrix were the ones who have funneled funds to the Islamic State-inspired terrorists fighting government troops in Marawi City for more than four months now.

The names included that of former Marawi City mayor Solitario Ali, his brother, Fahad Salic; and his son, Arafat.

Duterte said the operation of the Lanao del Sur group, which also had incumbent mayors, councilors and village chiefs, extended to other areas such as Metro Manila.

He said the Maute group had prepared for a long haul using drug money.

“Until now, they are… they never ran out of ordnance, explosives, ammunitions, and all,” Duterte said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the reason behind the funding for the Maute was fight for supremacy.

“You know, (in) the illegal (drugs trade), whether or not you want to believe it, always the driving force is greed and power, money,” Duterte added.

He said as “to what extent was this drug used to build up the terrorist activity is something which we have really to find (out).”

“Until now, it’s still (not clear). It remains to be something like… they are just there fighting but there were a lot of Arabs fighting, enemy,” Duterte added.

But he dismissed the Maute claim that it was fighting for religion.

“(T)hat’s terrorism, it’s not Islam. It is not the work of a believer of Islam,” the President said, adding that “I should know that. You know my roots.”

He said the war in Marawi City was not against Muslims.

“I’d be the last person to condemn the Moro people,” Duterte said, adding that his government continued to talk with Moro rebel leaders Nur Misuari and Murad Ebrahim.

Duterte said he did not want war in the first place because “(n)obody wins.”

“Just like in Marawi. We will never win there. They’re all Filipino (but it was) because of an alien ideology, that of the ISIS that drove them to some kind of a devil’s den,” he added.

“And that would really give me the reason to pursue what would be a peaceful place for all of us. I wouldn’t bulge against terrorism. If I do, that is really the end for us, so be it,” he said.

Duterte also vowed to defend policemen and soldiers doing their job against criminality such as drugs and terrorism.

“And to disbelieving eyes, especially those who want to see you out of office, they would insist of their own theory. Nakita na ninyo (You may have seen it), I think it’s on TV, how a crazed guy was brandishing a knife and going around his place. Nakita na rin ninyo ‘yung injunction ko sa (You have seen my injunction to the) police. The guy was being stabbed and (he was) badly wounded but he was just parrying the thrusts of the crazed… It was not until he fell down and he really felt that he was going to lose his life, he fired twice,” Duterte said, referring to PO1 Ronald Anicete, who was caught on TV fighting an amok in Caloocan City.

“That’s what I have ordered. Now it has been demonstrated publicly. And before that, in the place where Kian was killed, there was a raid and the entry guys, the one who’d go in first, were fully protected. They have (protective gear) but (one of them was hit on the head,” he said.

He said he would rather see suspects being killed than government men being harmed.

“If they are there and (attacked), I will defend them. I don’t give a damn to extrajudicial-extrajudicial. I don’t want government men to be extra-judicial(ly killed),” Duterte added.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM