Duterte not yet done with ‘scheming’ Trillanes

DAVAO CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte said Senator Antonio Trillanes IV was power-hungry, who would use all schemes to get what he wanted.

“He went through mutiny, he allowed himself to be jailed then raised funds through sympathy, being an anti-graft exponent, ran (and won),” the President said.

“He knew how to, he’s that scheming,” he added.

The President said he did not mind if a new political party emerges as long as this was made up of clean people.

“If I were you, if there’s a new party that will emerge from this political mess of ours, go for it. The straight ones’ or seek your own generational charts,” he said.

Duterte also took a swipe at the opposition in the wake of the formation of Tindig Pilipinas, which was composed of Liberal Party members.

“You build a new….go for traditional de Lima and the rest. De Lima, she was really… she fooled us all,” Duterte added.

Mentioning Trillanes anew, Duterte said he will one day come up with a follow-up to his earlier revelation of the senator’s offshore bank deposits.

He revealed that his earlier claim of Trillanes’ bank accounts was just “invented.”

READ: Duterte: I ‘invented’ bank account number of Trillanes

“I will reveal it, just wait. And the names of the partners, I will reveal it. His accounts are everywhere,” he added.

Duterte claimed Trillanes was also wise in depositing amounts that are lower than amounts that could cause an alert.

“He has numerous accounts, small balances. Because if you try to deposit large amounts, it would cause an alarm in the bank. The manager would tell you ‘Thank you. You patronize my bank but where did you get the money?” he said.

Duterte also said Trillanes knew who gave him the senator’s bank accounts details.