Frat man in hazing death under temporary police custody—MPD

John Paul Solano, one of the main suspects tagged in the fatal hazing of University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III, had been formally placed under the custody of the Manila Police District’s (MPD) homicide section, a police spokesperson said Saturday.

MPD Public Information Officer (PIO) Supt. Edwin Margarejo said that Solano went under the usual booking proceedings and medical check-up late Friday afternoon.

“He is under the temporary custodial facility ng Manila Police District,” Margarejo told INQUIRER.net.

Solano has not yet provided his statement and opted to undergo inquest proceedings and preliminary investigation at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Sa ngayon wala pa ano, pero if it is under oath, wala na tayong holdings kung gusto na niyang isapubliko ‘yung kanyang statement,” he said.

(As of now, he does not have any statement yet, but if it is under oath, we no longer have control if he wants to publicize his statement.)

Margarejo said that Solano had signed a waiver of detention because he voluntarily surrendered to the authorities and there was no warrant when he was placed under custody.

“[When there is a] delay in the delivery of the detained person to the proper judicial custody, pwede pong makasuhan ang Manila Police District ng arbitrary detention (the MPD may be charged with arbitrary detention),” Margarejo said, referring to the Revised Penal Code’s Article 125.

The spokesman said the suspect may be turned over to the DOJ on Monday.

Police are mulling filing perjury rap against Solano for providing false information after bringing Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital.

He surrendered to Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Friday and denied he took part in the initiation rites of Castillo, a neophyte in UST Civil Law-based fraternity, Aegis Juris. He said his only involvement was to provide medical assistance to Castillo, who was “more or less half-dead” at that time. /idl