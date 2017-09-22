3,340 pass physician licensure exam

Thousands of medicine graduates joined the country’s roster of doctors after passing the September 2017 physicians’ board exams.

The Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) announced on Friday that 3,340 out of 4,064 passed the physician licensure examination given by the Board of Medicine in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao this September 2017.

Vincent Edouard Anthony Retardo Gullas of the University of Santo Tomas topped the exams with 90.50 percentage rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gullas was followed by Jan David Choa Monzon and Robert Carandang Reña of the De La Salle University-Health Sciences Institute with 90.08 rate.

The Cebu Institute of Medicine and Saint Luke’s topped the list of top performing schools. /jpv

View the full results here: