2 Inquirer reporters receive PAO outstanding journalist award

Two Inquirer reporters have been given the outstanding journalist award this year by the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) for their consistent coverage of and contribution to the agency’s causes.

INQUIRER.net‘s Tetch Torres-Tupas and Philippine Daily Inquirer’s Philip Tubeza were among the recipients of the outstanding journalist award given during the 6th Mandatory Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) Accredited National Convention of Public Attorneys at the Tent City in Manila Hotel on Monday.

The event’s opening ceremony was graced by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.

The award is being given to journalists who: contributed to the causes of the PAO and its partners; have covered important events where the PAO is engaged as lawyer; and are active advocates of justice.

Tupas received the Lady Justice statuette and a certificate of appreciation, which were conferred by PAO chief Persida Rueda-Acosta during the event. She has been covering the justice beat—including the PAO, the Department of Justice, the Supreme Court, and the lower courts—for 10 years. /jpv