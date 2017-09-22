Slain Ozamiz mayor among Maute financiers in Marawi—AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has linked slain Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog as one of the financiers of the terrorist group that sieged Marawi City.

“Yes that is a confidential document pero minention ng Presidente dun yung involvement ni Parojinog with his linkages with lawless elements and terrorists kasama na tong Maute ISIS na involved dito sa Marawi,” AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Año told reporters on Friday.

The AFP chief was referring to the matrix mentioned by President Rodrigo Duterte during his fifth visit to Marawi City on Thursday.

Parojinog was killed in a police operation last July in Ozamiz City. His family has a reputation for alleged involvement with drug lords and criminals.

Other local politicians were also believed to be involved in financing the Marawi siege that started last May 23.

“Itong Maute brothers they are into drugs. Operational kasi yung kanilang style eh,” Año said, adding that the operations were similar to the American crime drama Narcos, which chronicles the cocaine trade in Colombia.

“Yung kanilang style parang cartel yan, kung nanonood kayo ng ‘Narcos,’ ito Lanao-Misamis cartel ito,” he said.

Año also named Talitay Maguindanao Mayor Montasir Sabal as one of the narcopoliticians but refused to give other names allegedly involved in the Marawi crisis.

“Nagtatago ngayon yun kasama din sa matrix,” he said, referring to the town mayor.

The AFP chief said they stand by the matrix report referred by Duterte, as it was made by the military.

“Iba yung report ng PNP (Philippine National Police) when we tried to dig up everything how the Maute ISIS got this enormous money from this rebellion,” Año said. /jpv