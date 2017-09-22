DOJ includes 4 new names in BI lookout order for Atio hazing case

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has included four more names in the Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) bringing the number to 20 the suspects in the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio Tomas Castillo III.

On the first memorandum order issued early this week, Aguirre has ordered the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to place 16 names in its ILBO.

In a revised memorandum released on Friday, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II added the names of Ged Villanueva, Milfren Alvarado, Daniel Ragos and Dave Felix.

Aguirre ordered the BI to alert all immigration officers in the country’s airports and seaports to be on the lookout against the 20 individuals.

The same revised memorandum also corrected the spelling of names previously released — Mhun Wei Chan to Mhin Wei Chan and Axel Munro Hipe to Axxel Munro Hipe.

Also covered by the ILBO are Ralph Trangia, Arvin R. Balag, Marc Anthony Ventura, Oliver John Audrey Onofre, Joshua Joriel Macabali, Jason Adolfo Robiños, Ranie Rafael Santiago, Danielle Hans Mattew Rodrigo, Carl Mattew Villanueva, Aeron Salientes, Marcelino Bagtang, Zimon Padro, Jose Miguel Salamat and John Paul Solano.

On Sunday, the law student’s body bearing bruises and candle wax burns was found dumped along a street in Balut, Tondo, Manila. The victim’s injuries were apparently due to hazing. /jpv