Police mulling perjury rap vs John Paul Solano

The Manila Police District (MPD) is mulling filing a complaint for perjury and violation of the Anti-Hazing Law against the man who brought University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio Castillo III to Chinese General Hospital.

“We are contemplating filing a complaint for perjury and violation of the Anti-Hazing Law [against John Paul Solano]. He will be inquested. We will only wait for his lawyer,” MPD Spokesman Superintendent Erwin Margarejo on Friday told reporters.

Solano was taken to the MPD headquarters after he surrendered to Senator Panfilo Lacson. He is currently at the Homicide Division undergoing the usual procedure–booking process, mugshot and medical examination.

Solano admitted before the media that the statement he issued was false.

In his first statement, Solano claimed that he found Castillo at the corner of H. Lopez and Infanta streets in Barangay (village) 133 in Balut, Tondo around 8 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 17.

But during his interview while at Lacson’s office, he said that because of his medical background he was called to help Castillo.

“We are very thankful to Senator Lacson and the school authorities at UST for the breakthrough in our investigation,” Margarejo said.

“We are waiting for his lawyer. We assure you that his rights will be protected,” he added. /idl