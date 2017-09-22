Unidentified dead sea creature found in Southern Leyte

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte—An unidentified sea creature was floating in the shallow water off Combadao village in this city Thursday morning.

A personnel from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources failed to identify the sea creature since it was already decomposing and emitting foul odor.

The city agriculture office decided to tow the creature to the beach, saying they could not chop it and bury it because of its large size, measuring almost ten meters long and more than 1 meter wide. The smell, it said, was already a health hazard.