Iran leader vows to boost missiles despite criticisms

President Hassan Rouhani vowed on Friday that Iran would continue to develop its ballistic missile capabilities despite criticism from the United States and France.

“Whether you like it or not, we are going to strengthen our military capabilities which are necessary for deterrence,” Rouhani said in a speech marking the anniversary of the outbreak of Iran’s devastating war with Iraq under Saddam Hussein from 1980-1988.

“We will strengthen not only our missiles but also our air, land and sea forces,” he added. “When it comes to defending our country, we will ask nobody for their permission.”