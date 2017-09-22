Suspect in UST law student’s murder surfaces

One of the prime suspects in the killing of freshman University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student, Horacio Castillo III, surfaced on Friday at the office of Senator Panfilo Lacson in Taguig City.

John Paul Solano was wearing a grey jacket and cap when he showed up at the office of Lacson, who is set to investigate Castillo’s death on Monday as chairman of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

Aside from Solano and Lacson, also present at the senator’s office were UST Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina, Manila Police District chief Gen. Joel Napoleon Coronel and the suspect’s lawyer.

Lacson has consequently turned over Solano to the MPD through Coronel.

Solano belied his presence in the alleged initiation rites of Castillo. He maintained that he was merely called upon for “medical assistance.”

Coronel earlier tagged Solano and two others — Antonio Trangia, and son Ralph, as the “primary suspects” in the killing of Castillo, who was reportedly found dumped in Balut, Tondo Manila last September 17.

Autopsy results showed that the victim died of hazing. Solano and Ralph Trangia are members of the Aegis Juris fraternity.

In a sworn statement, Solano claimed he found Castillo’s body and brought it to the Chinese General Hospital.

An MPD investigation later showed that a red vehicle was used to bring Castillo to the hospital. The vehicle was later traced under the name of Antonio Trangia.

“Yes they are the three confirmed primary suspects,” Coronel said in an erlier press conference. /kga