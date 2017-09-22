Friday, September 22, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions

Helicopter of Bataan Gov, town mayor makes emergency landing

newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Helicopter of Bataan Gov, town mayor makes emergency landing

/ 02:10 PM September 22, 2017

This helicopter, piloted by Hermosa town Mayor Antonio Joseph Inton and carrying Bataan Governor Albert Garcia, made an emergency landing in Balanga City due to engine trouble on Friday morning (Sept. 22). Photo by Greg Refraccion INQ

BALANGA CITY—A helicopter carrying two Bataan officials made an emergency landing at a subdivision clearing here on Friday morning.

Bataan Gov. Albert Garcia and Hermosa town mayor Antonio Joseph Inton, who was piloting the aircraft, were unharmed when the helicopter descended at Earthfield Subdivision in Tuyo village here, which is about 3 kilometers away from a helipad at the police headquarters in Camp Tolentino.

The two officials flew from Metro Manila.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inton said the helicopter suffered engine power failure so he opted to land it quickly.  /kga

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Bataan, emergency landing, Governor, mayor
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved