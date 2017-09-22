Helicopter of Bataan Gov, town mayor makes emergency landing

BALANGA CITY—A helicopter carrying two Bataan officials made an emergency landing at a subdivision clearing here on Friday morning.

Bataan Gov. Albert Garcia and Hermosa town mayor Antonio Joseph Inton, who was piloting the aircraft, were unharmed when the helicopter descended at Earthfield Subdivision in Tuyo village here, which is about 3 kilometers away from a helipad at the police headquarters in Camp Tolentino.

The two officials flew from Metro Manila.

Inton said the helicopter suffered engine power failure so he opted to land it quickly. /kga