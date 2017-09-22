Not into ‘fake news,’ Palace says Trillanes free to sue Mocha Uson

Malacañang said it respects the right of Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV to file charges against Communications Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson for spreading “fake news” about his supposed offshore bank accounts.

“He’s free to do so,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a Palace briefing on Friday.

Trillanes on Friday morning filed seven criminal and administrative charges against Uson at the Office of the Ombudsman for spreading “fake news.”

The senator warned that he would sue Uson for libel after she had posted photos on her social media account his supposed bank accounts in Singapore.

But Abella said Malacañang was not into spreading fake news.

“I think maliwanag na (it’s clear) we don’t do stuff like that… We stand on the platform of integrity of communication… Do we sanction [people spreading fake news]? Hindi naman siguro (No, I don’t think so),” he told reporters.

Uson had earlier said she would resign if Trillanes wins the case against her. /idl