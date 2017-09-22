Duterte to lift martial law ‘when it’s safe in Mindanao’

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he was going to lift martial law in Mindanao after the clearing operations in conflict-torn Marawi City and when there’s no more spillover of terrorist threat in other areas of Mindanao.

Duterte made the announcement during his fifth visit in the besieged city.

“Yes, when it’s safe,” he responded when asked when he would lift his martial law declaration.

“The catch word is when it’s safe here in Mindanao; there is no pulling of a… spillage of men. As long as it remains manageable and the police can take care of it,” he added.

He said the government has to clear Marawi City first and ensure there was no spillover of terrorist threat outside Marawi City.

“I have to clean the place and watch out if there is a spillover or any sympathy group would initiate the trouble again,” he said.

Asked when the rehabilitation in the Marawi would start, he said, “Immediately. When it is safe for people in government to go around unmolested.”

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23 after the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists launched an attack in the city in a bid to establish a caliphate there. On July 22, Congress allowed him to extend martial law in Mindanao until the end of the year. /idl

