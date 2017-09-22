2 witnesses in law student’s slay contact DOJ

Two witnesses in the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III has already reached out to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II disclosed this on Friday, as he called on other witnesses to come out and cooperate in the investigation.

According to Aguirre, one of the witnesses is a member of the Aegis Juris fraternity while the other is a fellow UST student of Castillo.

Aguirre disclosed that the fraternity member only called his office and said that he has knowledge of the initiation rites conducted on Castillo and other neophytes while the other witness went to the DOJ.

However, the DOJ chief said there is still no agreement if the two will execute an affidavit or avail of the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

“We are still at the very initial stage of the investigation that is why we opened a hotline to encourage them to come forward. Tell us what they know and we will give them protection,” Aguirre said over the phone.

The DOJ has urged witnesses to Castillo’s murder to come out and assured their protection under the WPP.

The DOJ likewise opened the “DOJHoracio hotline” for anyone with information that could help in the arrest of the suspects in Castillo’s murder and assist in the resolution of the case. Informants can either text or call the DOJHoracio hotline through 09954429241. /kga