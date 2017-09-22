Friday, September 22, 2017
MRT-3 train breaks down, unloads passengers

09:47 AM September 22, 2017

A train of the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT 3) broke down on Friday morning, off-loading passengers during rush hour.

An MRT-3 service report stated that at 8:29 a.m., passengers were unloaded at the northbound Buendia station due to technical problems.

The MRT-3 has 19 out of 20 trains running as of 9 a.m.

The management has apologized for the inconvenience.   /kga

