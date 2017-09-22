MRT-3 train breaks down, unloads passengers
A train of the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT 3) broke down on Friday morning, off-loading passengers during rush hour.
An MRT-3 service report stated that at 8:29 a.m., passengers were unloaded at the northbound Buendia station due to technical problems.
The MRT-3 has 19 out of 20 trains running as of 9 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
The management has apologized for the inconvenience. /kga
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.