DOJ offers protection to witnesses in law student’s killing

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II encouraged witnesses to the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III to come forward, assuring them of their safety under the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

In a statement on Friday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) chief noted the witnesses “have nothing to fear from us” and should be more afraid of the people hiding them or advising them not to come out and cooperate in the investigation.

“If they want to tell the truth or clear their names they can come to my office and we will place them under the WPP,” Aguirre said.

In a bid to boost efforts to capture the suspects in Castillo’s murder and fast track the resolution of the case, the DOJ has set up the “DOJHoracio hotline” for anyone with information that could help probers. Informants can either text or call the DOJHoracio hotline through 09954429241.

