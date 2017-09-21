Pen Medina to protesters: Love and don’t hate the people we call ‘Dutertards’

Love the Dutertards and Marcos loyalists and help them to open their eyes on the realities of our society, veteran character actor Crispin “Pen” Medina told thousands of anti-administration protesters who converged at the Luneta Park on Thursday.

“Mahalin niyo ang mga Dutertards, mahalin niyo ang mga loyalist ni Marcos. Imulat ninyo, wag niyong awayin,” Medina said.

(Love the Dutertards, love the Marcos loyalists. Open their eyes to the reality, do not fight with them.)

Dutertards, a word play on Duterte and retard, refers to a diehard supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Medina also expressed disappointment to his fellow actor Robin Padilla, who supported Duterte.

Medina clarified that he did not take it against Padilla, but said his fellow actor is welcome to change his mind.

“Hindi ko po siya inaaway pero wine-welcome ko siya magbagong-isip (I’m not against him but instead I am welcoming him to change his mind),” he said.

The actor also blasted the “dilawans” or the “yellows,” apparently referring to the Aquino family and their supporters, for paving the way for the Marcoses to get back into power.

“Kinalulungkot ko po sa mga dilawan, totoo po ang sinasabi nila, katulong po kayong nagbalik sa mga Marcos sa Pilipinas,” he said.

(It’s sad to tell this to the yellow supporters, what they say is true–you helped the Marcoses to get back in power in the Philippines.)

About 13,000 protesters converged at the Luneta Park on Thursday to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law. The participants denounced the mounting human-rights violations under the Duterte administration. /jpv

