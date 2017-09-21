Thursday, September 21, 2017
Duterte makes 5th visit to Marawi as fighting nears end

/ 07:56 PM September 21, 2017
Rodrigo Duterte - Marawi - 21 Sept 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte (seated in light fatigue uniform) meets with military officials in Marawi on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (Photo courtesy of CHRISTOHPER GO, special assistant to the president)

DAVAO CITY — President Rodrigo Duterte went to Marawi City on Thursday, his fifth visit since government troops started fighting with Islamic State-inspired terrorists on May 23.

Just a day before, the military he and the military said that the fighting was nearing its end with the retaking of major strongholds of the Maute Group and its supporters.

The President was accompanied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Año, and special assistant to the president Christopher Go as he motored to the besieged city from the 2nd Mechanized Brigade headquarters in Iligan City past 5 p.m.

During his visit, Duterte repeated his statement that no celebration would take place when the military had finally retaken the city.

Instead, he said government troops would quietly leave the city after clearing it of enemies and improvised explosive devices.

Duterte also said that the end of the fighting would also signal the lifting of the martial law that he declared on May 25 over the whole of Mindanao. —Allan Nawal /atm

Rodrigo Duterte

In this photo, taken Sept. 15, 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte checks firearms recovered by government troops from militants in Marawi City during his fourth visit there. On Thursday, Sept. 21, Duterte went back to the besieged city for his fifth visit. (Photo from the Presidential Photographers Division)

