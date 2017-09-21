Duterte makes 5th visit to Marawi as fighting nears end

DAVAO CITY — President Rodrigo Duterte went to Marawi City on Thursday, his fifth visit since government troops started fighting with Islamic State-inspired terrorists on May 23.

Just a day before, the military he and the military said that the fighting was nearing its end with the retaking of major strongholds of the Maute Group and its supporters.

The President was accompanied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Año, and special assistant to the president Christopher Go as he motored to the besieged city from the 2nd Mechanized Brigade headquarters in Iligan City past 5 p.m.

During his visit, Duterte repeated his statement that no celebration would take place when the military had finally retaken the city.

Instead, he said government troops would quietly leave the city after clearing it of enemies and improvised explosive devices.

Duterte also said that the end of the fighting would also signal the lifting of the martial law that he declared on May 25 over the whole of Mindanao. —Allan Nawal /atm