Theater group performs piece slamming drug war at Luneta rally

The Philippine Educational Theater Association (Peta) has proved once again it was worthy of the Ramon Magsaysay Award as they blasted the police’s alleged quota under the government’s war on drugs through their new song.

The group performed at the Luneta Park rally that denounced the increasing human rights violations in the country.

In their jazzy song entitled “Quota,” Peta took swipe on the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) reported quota or target number of killing drug suspects.

“Meron quota, quota, kailangan pa ng quota. Basta may mapagbubuntunan, tapos kunwari nanlaban!” the group sang.

(There’s a quota, quota, we need to have a quota. Just as long as we can dump it all on someone and pretend they fought back!)

Clad in black, Peta members also denounced the House of Representatives’ move to fund the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) with a measly P1,000.

Peta was awarded this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Award, dubbed as Asia’s equivalent of the Nobel Prize. The group, according to the Ramon Magsaysay Foundation, has greatly contributed in shaping theater arts in the Philippines as a force for social change. /je