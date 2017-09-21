Sexy girl group gyrates at pro-Duterte rally, says it’s ‘just for fun’

ADVERTISEMENT

It was meant to entertain the thousands of President Duterte’s supporters, but the song-and-dance number of the Viva Hot Babes appeared to have no regard on the historical and religious significance of the venue they were in.

Three members of the sexy girl group, led by Katya Santos, gyrated to their hit song “Basketball” as men who were invited onstage kissed them every time they said, “shoot.”

It would have been a typical performance, if not for the fact that they were in Plaza Miranda and beside the Quiapo Church.

Plaza Miranda hosted in 1971 the Liberal Party’s campaign sortie, where nine persons were killed and another 95 were injured after it was bombed supposedly by communist insurgents.

Quiapo Church is where the much revered Black Nazarene is housed. Every January, it draws millions of worshippers, in what is considered the country’s biggest religious celebration.

After their performance, Santos defended what they did and maintained that it was just “for fun.”

“Walang halong malisya. For fun lang (No malice. It’s just for fun),” she said. /je