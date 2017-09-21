Vice Mayor Moreno protests against ‘accusations’ vs Duterte admin

Manila Vice Mayor Isko Moreno joined the thousands of President Rodrigo Duterte’s supporters in Plaza Miranda on Thursday not just to back the government but also to protest the “wrong accusations” hurled against the administration.

Wearing red shirt, Moreno said that he was in the rally to be one with the ideals of people in the historic plaza and observe the “National Day of Protest.”

“Pwede rin naman kaming magprotesta sa mga, halimbawa, maling akusasyon,” Moreno told INQUIRER.net.

ADVERTISEMENT

(We can also protest, for example, the wrong accusations.)

“Pwede kasing nagpoprotesta dahil nag-aakusa. Pwede ring, teka, kayo lang ba may karapatan?” he added.

(They can also protest because they accuser. But are they the only one who has rights?)

Moreno, however, refused to expound on what he meant by “wrong accusations.”

The vice mayor underscored that protesting is a vital part of democracy, but what is more important is the government “should serve at the very least, 50 percent plus one.”

Moreno said in his speech at the rally that his local party, Asenso Manileño, would not support any bid to oust Duterte.

“Hindi kami makikiisa sa anumang layunin ng iilan upang patalsikin ang administrasyon dahil alam namin na ‘pag nagtagumpay itong iilan pulitiko na ito, ang makikinabang ay sila rin,” he said.

Around 10,000 people (as of 3 p.m.) from different parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces like Bulacan, Bataan, and Olongapo, flocked to Plaza Miranda on Wednesday to show support to the Duterte government’s programs like the war on drugs and the shift to federalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally coincided with the anti-government protest in Luneta, which denounced the human rights violations in the country in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the martial law declaration. /je