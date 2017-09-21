Posters, statement shirts abound in anti-tyranny rally at Luneta

“STOP THE KILLINGS! NEVER AGAIN TO TYRANNY AND DICTATORSHIP!”

These bold letters were written in a huge television screen installed on stage at the historic Luneta Park in Manila on Thursday.

The stage was set for protest actions scheduled at 5 p.m. this Thursday, which was expected to draw thousands of people protesting the growing number of killings in the country.

The rally was organized by the group called Movement Against Tyranny (MAT).

Two hours before the scheduled rally, a number of rallyists could already be seen preparing for the event with some tarpaulins and posters either posted on a wall or lying on the grass.

“Free Leila Now” reads a huge poster on the ground, referring to detained Senator Leila de Lima.

De Lima, a staunch critic of the Duterte administration, has been detained at Camp Crame in Quezon City for alleged involvement in illegal drugs, an accusation she has repeatedly denied.

Some posters read: “Pulis Mamatay tao,” “Stop killing our children,” and “Resist fascism!”

“Philippines, where do we go from here?” one poster reads.

“Mox,” a member of Free Leila Movement, was wearing black t-shirt with the message: “Prayer Batallion for Truth and Justice.”

Mox, who refused to give his full name, said some 500 members of the group were expected to attend the rally.

Former Congressman Teddy Casiño was among the first personalities spotted at the venue. /idl