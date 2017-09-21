DOJ, NBI ordered to locate hazing suspect who left PH

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will seek the cancelation of the passport of one of the suspects in the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio Tomas Castillo III who left the country a day after Castillo’s body was found in Tondo, Manila.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, in a phone interview said he will also order the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to coordinate with Interpol to locate Ralph Caballes Trangia.

Immigration records showed that Trangia left the country on Sept. 19 on board Eva Air flight BR262bound for Taipei.

Trangia is one of the 16 people subject of an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) issued by Aguirre on Wednesday.

A person who is a subject of an ILBO cannot leave the country unless they have secured a clearance from the Department of Justice (DOJ). /idl