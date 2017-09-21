Pro-Duterte groups: ‘Change’ must go on

Thousands of supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte converged at the Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Manila, on Thursday, to back the war on drugs of the administration.

Superintendent Arnold Ibay, director of the Sta. Cruz police station, told INQUIRER.net that as of 12:30 p.m., 3,800 people from Makati, Pasay, Malabon, Caloocan, Parañaque, and Valenzuela cities, and the provinces of Bulacan, Bataan, and Olongapo had flocked to the historic Plaza Miranda to show their support for Duterte’s antidrug campaign.

A stage propped with lights and sounds served as the rally’s centerpiece, decorated with tarpaulins saying “Ituloy ang Pagbabago” and “Itigil ang Panggugulo, Magkaisa Tayo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent Social Weather Stations survey showed fewer victims of crime since the war on drugs was launched.

Ibay said the crowd would start spilling over to Quezon Boulevard and adjacent streets once their number reached 5,000.

“Without the barriers, without the tents, [Plaza Miranda] can accommodate 5,000,” he said.

An anti-drug advocate from Valenzuela said she joined the rally to throw support behind Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

“Wala kaming bayad dito, volunteers lang talaga kami,” said the member of “Batas Pamayanan Laban sa Droga.” She declined to give her name due to privacy.

She said the Valenzuela City government provided them buses to take them to Plaza Miranda and snacks for the program.

They would go home on their own, she noted. /cbb