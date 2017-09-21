Daughter of Cebu radio reporter found dead

CEBU CITY — The daughter of a radio reporter here was found dead inside her house in Barangay Busay, Cebu City early morning on Thursday.

Maxi Bolongaita, 29, suffered a gunshot wound to her chest.

SPO2 Rommel Bangcog of Cebu City Homicide Section said investigators had yet to determine if the victim was raped before she was fatally shot.

Maxi, who was working as a call center agent, is the daughter of DYRF-Cebu’s Alex Bolongaita.

Maxi represented the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas during the Cebu Press Freedom Week 2016. She was awarded Ms. Press Freedom 1st runner-up. /je