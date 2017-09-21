Suspect in UST law student’s death has left PH — BI

One of the suspects in the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III has left the country, according to the Bureau of Immigration.

Immigration spokesperson Maria Antonette Mangrobang said in a text message Thursday that their records showed that a certain Ralph Caballes Trangia left the country on Sept. 19, two days after Castillo’s body was brought to the Chinese General Hospital in Manila.

Trangia, who left on board Eva Air flight BR262 bound for Taipei, is one of 16 people covered by an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) issued by Aguirre on Wednesday.

A person subject of an ILBO cannot leave the country unless they secure a clearance from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Trangia is reportedly an official of the Aegis Juris fraternity in UST.

Police believe that Castillo died during hazing rites of the fraternity.

“The rest (of the suspects) appears to still be in the country or do not have enough information on their identity to ascertain if they are the same person as the one appearing in BI records,” Mangrobang said.

Following are the Immigration records of other Aegis Juris members subject to the ILBO:

* Arvin R. Balag arrived last April 17, 2017. No record of departure;

* Mhun Wei Chan arrived last Nov. 28, 1997. No record of departure;

* Mark Anthony Ventura – Immigration records showed two people with the same name.

— One had a Sept. 17 date of birth. He left the country last February 28, 2017, and has no record of arrival;

— Another had a March 27, 1993 date of birth. He has a record of arrival on Feb. 8, 2016, with no record of departure.

* Axer Munro Hipe’s last record of arrival is Jan. 2, 2016 with no departure record

* Oliver John Audrey Onofre’s only record is a departure dated Feb. 1, 1997.

* Joshua Joriel Macabili’s last arrival record is May 22, 2013 with no record of departure

* Jason Adolfo Robinos, John Paul Solano and Danielle Hans Matthew have no travel record

* Ranie Rafael Santiago’s last arrival record is Sept. 4, 2017, with no record of departure

* Carl Matthew Villanueva’s last record of departure was June 9, 1994, with no record of arrival;

* Aeron Salientes’ last record of arrival is July 8, 2017 with no record of departure

* Marcelino Bagtan’s last record of departure was Feb. 18, 1997 with no record of arrival

* Zimon Padro has no immigration record. BI record only has the name John Zimon Padro with last arrival record of Aug. 11, 2014 with no record of departure

* Jose Miguel Salamat’s last arrival record is Dec. 25, 2015 with no record of departure. /cbb