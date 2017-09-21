LOOK: Activists slam ‘wholesale killings of the poor’

About 500 members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Southern Tagalog (Bayan-ST) staged their protest in front of Camp Aguinaldo on Thursday to condemn the continuing human rights violation in the country.

Carrying “Never Again to Martial Law” and “Stop the Killings” placards, the militants denounced the government’s alleged “policy of total war against the people” and “wholesale killings of the poor” through its counter-insurgency and anti-illegal drugs programs.

“Ang madilim na kahapon ay muling nagbabalik sa pamamagitan ng nagtatapang-tapangan na gobyerno ni Duterte,” declared Tata Pido, of the Southern Tagalog Movement against Tyranny, in his speech during the rally.

(The dark past is back through the Duterte’s bravado government.)

The militants came from various sectoral organizations in Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by then President Ferdinand Marcos. The activists also protested the supposed looming declaration of martial law across the country by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Below, protesters belonging to the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Southern Tagalog (Bayan-ST) stage their rally in front of Camp Aguinaldo along EDSA to condemn alleged human rights violations under the Duterte administration.

* All photos by Jhoanna Ballaran/INQUIRER.net