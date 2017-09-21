Clouds, isolated rain on National Day of Protest

Metro Manila and most parts of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, the National Day of Protest.

Thousands who wish to express their sentiments on the government are expected to attend the protests in Manila, which also marks the 45th anniversary of Martial Law.

The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will continue to prevail over Visayas and Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

A new low pressure area was observed 830 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Weather forecaster Chris Perez said it was not likely to intensify in the next 24 hours. /cbb