Council seeks ban on Pokemon GO ‘lure spots’ in QC

Players of Pokemon GO will soon find less “lure spots” in Quezon City as the city council sought to ban placing Pokespots at government offices, schools, and other sites of worship within the city.

The Quezon City Council recently passed Resolution No. 7128-2017, introduced by Councilor Allan Butch T. Francisco, urging Pokemon GO developer, Niantic Inc., to exclude the mentioned areas in the city from being tagged as Pokespots.

The resolution asserted that such spots bring down the productivity level of government workers, raise the risks that Pokemon GO pose among school children who use the app, and “befit” the dignity that are supposed to reign in houses of religious worship.

The resolution even cited its threat to public safety amid widespread incidents of injuries among Pokemon Zombies gamers and spectators “due to poor situational awareness”.

Pokemon GO is an augmented reality gaming app based on the popular Pokemon game and television series. It uses GPS and Google Maps to place virtual Pokemon characters in locations ranging from train stations, interesting architecture, malls and other landmarks. /kga