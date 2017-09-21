Troublemaker at MPD nabbed

The Manila Police District arrested a man who caused a commotion at the MPD headqarters early Wednesday morning when he took a video of the Uber driver who was booked by Horacio Castillo III shortly before the law student died in a fraternity hazing.

Reporters were interviewing the driver when they noticed Arvin Tan taking a video using his cell phone.

When approached by the officers on duty, Tan said he was there to file a complaint against a Sta. Mesa policeman who held a gun to his head. When asked for an ID, he claimed to be an ABS-CBN stockholder.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he walked back to his car, however, he told the officers tailing him that he was an employee of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

When pressed again for an ID, Tan threw the cigarette he was smoking in their direction and quickly got into his black Toyota Camry. In his haste, he nearly hit reporters and the police officers who were trying to pull him out, then rammed his vehicle through the MPD gate.

Tan was arrested about 10 hours later in New Manila, Quezon City, to face charges for assaulting persons of authority and other offenses.

MPD director Chief Supt. Joel Coronel said Tan had nothing to do with the Castillo hazing case.