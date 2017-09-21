She better quit to avoid humiliation

First, it was Environment Secretary Gina Lopez who was unjustly turned down by the bicameral Commission on Appointments because some of its members have interests in the mining industry.

Next were Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano whose rejection by the CA, it seems, was justified. It was believed that their loyalty was divided between the government and the militant groups that wanted to bring it down.

All the signs are there that Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial may also fail to get the CA’s nod.

Malacañang had protested the committee’s rejection of Lopez, Taguiwalo and Mariano but the CA’s decision is final and can never be questioned even by the highest official of the land.

Ubial’s, however, is a different case altogether as the Palace seems to have taken a hands-off stance.

In July, President Digong was so mad at his health secretary that he told her, “If you don’t change your procurement procedure, I will change you!”

The President was referring to Ubial’s pussyfooting in buying medical supplies for the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police even after the fighting in Marawi City started months ago.

If Ubial has a sense of delicadeza (propriety), she should resign now to save her the humiliation of being rejected by the CA.

Ask oldtimers at the Department of Health: They will tell you that Ubial is not the “cleanest” secretary.

Of course, some of her subordinates and consultants may not agree because Ubial favors them. They even accompany her and her family on trips abroad.

DOH sources say the secretary has been favoring one pharmaceutical company over the others for obvious reasons.

All these have been reported to Malacañang.

* * *

The entire complement of Pasay City Police Community Precinct 3 (PCP3) and some members of the Station Investigation Division (SID), numbering 30, have been transferred to the Southern Police District pending an investigation.

Chief Insp. Remedios Terte, erstwhile PCP3 commander, has been moved to the holding unit of the National Capital Region Police Office where she will also be investigated.

Terte and her subordinates at PCP3 and some members of the Pasay police SID reportedly divided among themselves the P1.3 million in cash that thieves earlier stole from a car parked on Arnaiz Street.

A suspect who was arrested, upon the prodding of “Isumbong Mo Kay Tulfo,” told an assistant city prosecutor that a big part of the loot was taken from him and his companions by the police.

* * *

Some congressmen want to be immune from traffic law violations.

Ang kakapal ng mukha n’yo (you have no shame)!