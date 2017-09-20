Soldiers kill 9 NPA rebels in Nueva Ecija clash

Nine members of the New People’s Army, including top leader Ka Razul, were killed in an encounter with the military in Nueva Ecija early Wednesday.

Members of the 84th Infantry Battalion battled with communist rebels in Barangay Burgos, Carrangalan past 7 a.m., Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, public information chief of the Northern Luzon Command, said.

The encounter lasted for about two hours, leaving one soldier wounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the fatalities from the communists’ side was identified as Joel Managan, also known as Ka Razul. He operates in Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, and Pangasinan.

Security forces also recovered high-powered rifles – an AK-47, an M14, two M653s, and M16s. /atm