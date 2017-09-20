Duterte raises bounty for ‘ninja cops’ to P3 million

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he was raising the bounty for every “ninja cop” — a policeman who is coddling drug syndicates or is into illegal drugs — to P3 million from P2 million.

Duterte in August 2016 placed P2 million bounty on corrupt policemen known as “ninjas” or rogue cops who take payoffs from drug lords or are into the illegal drugs trade.

“Wala namang nahuhuli (No one has been caught). I’m raising the ante. I’m offering P3 million,” he said in a speech during the awarding of 2017 Outstanding Government Workers in Malacañang. /je