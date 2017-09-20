Aegis Juris frat men in UST student’s slay may have left PH already—Zubiri

Members of the Aegis Juris fraternity involved in the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III may have already left the country, Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri revealed Wednesday.

“I have also received reports that the members of the Aegis Juris fraternity were told to leave the country or probably some may have already left the country, thus I call on our authorities to place them under watch list or on hold departure order by the Bureau of Immigration,” Zubiri said in his privilege speech.

Zubiri also sneered at UST Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina’s order to suspend the fraternity members and bar them from campus. He said it is “highly suspicious” as it could give the investigators “a hard time in locating and finding the members and ask them about the case.”

The Department of Justice on Wednesday has issued an immigration lookout bulletin order against Aegis Juris members.

Zubiri vowed that he would push for the amendment of Republic Act No. 8049 or the Anti-Hazing Law and increase the penalties for offenders to prevent another “brutal and senseless death.” /idl