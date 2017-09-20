Zubiri set to expose names of fratmen behind ‘Atio’ hazing

Sen. Miguel Zubiri is poised to expose the names of the five people involved in the hazing of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III in his privilege speech scheduled on Wednesday afternoon.

“So far may mga lima kaming ilalabas, ‘yung mga officers ng fraternity at the time of the hazing. ‘Yung ibang mga alumni, mga members na andoon, may pangalan na pero hindi pa marereveal as of now, it would be revealed during the committee hearing,” Zubiri said in an interview.

(We will be revealing the names of five people, these are the officers of the fraternity at the time of the hazing. The other alumni, those members who were there, we have names but as of now we cannot reveal them, it would be revealed during the committee hearing.)

Zubiri said there were at least 15 people, alumni and members of the Aegis Juris fraternity, who were present during the hazing.

However, he would hold some of the names to give the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police to investigate the entire case.

Castillo was a freshman student at the UST Faculty of Civil Law who was killed during the apparent hazing rites of the Aegis Juris fraternity on Sunday. He was found dead in Tondo, Manila early Monday with his body bloated, full of drops of candle wax, and wrapped in a blanket. /jpv