Wednesday, September 20, 2017
No suspension of work at House on Sept. 21

/ 02:43 PM September 20, 2017

 

House of Representatives. INQUIRER.NET / MARC JAYSON CAYABYAB

The House of Representatives will have work this Thursday.

House Secretary General Cesar Pareja made this announcement amid Malacañang’s suspension of government work and classes in public schools nationwide.

In a statement on Wednesday, Pareja clarified that President Rodrigo Duterte’s issuance of Proclamation No. 319, declaring September 21 as a National Day of Protest, merely applies to the executive department and local government units (LGUs).

Pareja said the lower House is independent from the executive.

“With this clarification, we expect our work staff and officials to be guided accordingly and report to work on Thursday to fulfill their duties,” Pareja noted.

The Supreme Court (SC), however, suspended work in the judiciary this Thursday because most courts nationwide are located in the buildings of LGUs.

/kga

