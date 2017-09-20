Tish Bautista ‘undeterred’ by junking of impeach raps vs poll chief

Patricia “Tish” Bautista on Wednesday said she was undeterred by the dismissal of the impeachment complaint lodged against her husband, Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Andres “Andy” Bautista.

In an interview after the House of Representatives justice committee found the complaint insufficient in form, Mrs. Bautista said the panel’s dismissal of the complaint is proof that her husband has influence “in high places.”

READ: House junks Bautista impeach rap for insufficient form

ADVERTISEMENT

“We remain undeterred. This is just the beginning. This is a bump on the road. But as in all things, we remain committed. I believe in the good will and the good sense of the Filipino people,” Mrs. Bautista said.

Asked if she was disappointed, Bautista said she “obviously” is, but it only goes to show her husband has influences in “high places.”

“It is something that is expected. Because again, from my experience, as Andy said, he knows many different people in very high places. And this is proof of that,” Mrs. Bautista said.

“So I’m not surprised. Am I disappointed? Yes. Am i deterred? Absolutely not,” she added.

READ: Bautista: Junking of impeach rap a step to clear name from accusations

Asked if her husband somehow influenced the lawmakers who voted to dismiss the complaint, Mrs. Bautista said: “I’m just assuming that, in all places, at all times, in all venues.”

“I’ll leave it at that,” Mrs. Bautista said.

READ: Patricia expects impeach case vs poll chief will survive House scrutiny



ADVERTISEMENT

Asked for a message to her husband, Mrs. Bautista said she has nothing to say to him, and that she will only talk to him about cases she filed against him for violence against women and children (VAWC).

“I have nothing to say to him. I think I’ve said enough and we have our own VAWC, we have our own personal cases that we have embarked on. So I will speak to him then,” Mrs. Bautista said.

The impeachment complaint was dismissed for its failure to comply with the proper verification form. The committee also denied the complainants’ bid to rectify the defect by filing a motion for substitute verification. /idl

READ: House panel junks bid to correct errors in Bautista impeach rap