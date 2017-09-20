MPD orders manhunt, arrest of 3 suspects in killing of UST law student

The Manila Police District (MPD) has ordered the manhunt operations and immediate arrest of three prime suspects in the killing of the freshman University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student, Horacio Castillo III.

The three are John Paul Solano, Antonio Trangia, and his son Ralph, an official of the Aegis Juris fraternity, MPD chief Gen. Joel Napoleon Coronel said in a televised press conference.

“Both persons, Mr. Antonio Trangia and Ralph Trangia are now possible suspects, and manhunt operations would be undertaken to effect their immediate arrest and the recovery of the motor vehicle,” Coronel said.

Solano, according to a sworn statement he submitted to the MPD, supposedly brought Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital using a red vehicle.

Coronel said they recovered the vehicle, a red Mitsubishi Strada with plate number ZTV 539, which was registered under the name of Antonio Trangia.

“So clearly, as you can see, as a result of our investigation, Mr. John Paul Solano together with the assistance and cooperation of Mr. Antonio Trangia and Ralph Trangia deliberately misled our investigation on the death of Horacio Castillo by providing us false and fraudulent statements concerning the delivery of Mr. Castillo in Balut, Tondo, which we feel was a cover up for the actual murder and the killing of the victim,” the MPD chief said.

Asked if the three could now be considered as prime suspects in Castillo’s death, Coronel said: “Yes they are the three confirmed primary suspects.”

“We still have other suspects under investigation. We can’t disclose their identities as of now because ongoing follow up operations are being undertaken by the MPD,” he added.

But the MPD chief said they have “strong and solid leads” against the other suspects.

Asked again about the other members and officials of the fraternity, Coronel said “current and old” members would be considered suspects as provided for under the anti-hazing law. /je

