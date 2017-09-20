DOJ issues lookout order vs Aegis Juris members

Members of the Aegis Juris Fraternity were placed under the Bureau of Immigration (BI) watch list upon the directive of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, who issued on Wednesday an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against them.

Aguirre issued the ILBO versus Aegis Juris Fraternity members Arvin R. Balag, Mhin Wei Chan, Marc Anthony Ventura, Axel Mundo Hipe, Oliver John Audrey Onofre, Joshua Joriel Macabali, Jason Adolfo Robiños, Ralph Trangia, Ranie Rafael Santiago, Danielle Hans Mattew Rodrigo, Carl Mattew Villanueva, Aeron Salientes, Marcelino Bagtang, Zimon Padro, Jose Miguel Salamat and John Paul Solano.

At the same time, Aguirre directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to obtain additional information about the subjects of the ILBO including their known aliases, dates of birth, places of birth, copy of passports, and latest known photos.

Aguirre further instructed the BI to obtain from the NBI and Office of the Prosecutor all possible contact numbers of the 16 fraternity members should they attempt to leave the country.

An ILBO is different from a court-issued hold departure order (HDO) since the former only directs the BI to be on the lookout for the person and to verify the status of a case against the person, and not to restrict the person from leaving the country.

But a person listed under the ILBO should first seek an Allow Departure Order (ADO) from the DOJ chief to be allowed to leave.

The Aegis Juris Fraternity was tagged in the death of 22-year-old University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III. The freshman’s death was linked to fraternity hazing, as he suffered from traumatic injuries, specifically hematoma and burns on both arms.

